PM effectively highlighted Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir at UN: FO

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees

Zakria on Saturday said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

effectively presented Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue in

the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi courageously and comprehensively

highlighted all regional issues including Kashmir, Rohingyia

and Afghanistan, he said while talking to PTV.

He lauded the Prime Minister’s address in UNGA and said

it highlighted Indian atrocities and barbarism on innocent

people of Occupied Kashmir.

Nafees Zakria said India was involved in state terrorism

in the Occupied Kashmir and terrorism activities in Pakistan

as was evident from capture of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhev.

He said it seemed that India was using Afghanistan’s soil

for terrorists activities against Pakistan. India always tried

to vandalize and sabotage relations of Pakistan with

Afghanistan, he added.

The FO Spokesman said India was also committing violations

on Line of Control (LoC).

He said Pakistan ties with Afghanistan were based on

people-to-people contact. Afghanistan was suffering from a

critical situation as terrorists organisations were getting

strengthened there, he added.

He said terrorism was a global phenomena and Pakistan had

rendered numerous sacrifices in war against terrorism.

To a query, he said Pakistan has strategic dialogue with

United States (US).