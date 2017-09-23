PM effectively highlighted Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir at UN: FO

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees
Zakria on Saturday said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
effectively presented Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue in
the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi courageously and comprehensively
highlighted all regional issues including Kashmir, Rohingyia
and Afghanistan, he said while talking to PTV.
He lauded the Prime Minister’s address in UNGA and said
it highlighted Indian atrocities and barbarism on innocent
people of Occupied Kashmir.
Nafees Zakria said India was involved in state terrorism
in the Occupied Kashmir and terrorism activities in Pakistan
as was evident from capture of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhev.
He said it seemed that India was using Afghanistan’s soil
for terrorists activities against Pakistan. India always tried
to vandalize and sabotage relations of Pakistan with
Afghanistan, he added.
The FO Spokesman said India was also committing violations
on Line of Control (LoC).
He said Pakistan ties with Afghanistan were based on
people-to-people contact. Afghanistan was suffering from a
critical situation as terrorists organisations were getting
strengthened there, he added.
He said terrorism was a global phenomena and Pakistan had
rendered numerous sacrifices in war against terrorism.
To a query, he said Pakistan has strategic dialogue with
United States (US).
