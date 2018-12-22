ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Lahore on Saturday on a day-long visit where he is mainly scheduled to address a ceremony to highlight the performance of Punjab government during its first 100 days.
During the visit, the Prime Minister would also meet the representatives from the business community, said in a statement issued by PM office.
PM in Lahore to address Punjab govt’s 100-day event
