PM due in Davos on Monday for five-day visit to attend World Economic Forum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to reach Davos, Switzerland on Monday for five-day visit where he would participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Annual Meeting.

The prime minister is attending the annual meeting at the invitation of WEF’s Executive Chairman, Professor Klaus Schwab that is scheduled to be held from January 17-20, 2017, according to a Foreign Office statement.

During the visit, the prime minister has a full agenda at Davos, including a number of bilateral meetings with heads of states and governments, as well as with business leaders.

Among others, he would meet the new Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, as well as the Swiss President Doris Leuthard, at Davos.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would address a group of about 60 top business leaders on “Investing in Pakistan: The New Reality”.

In addition, he would have roundtable meeting in which the prime minister would share with a select group of business leaders, the dramatic economic changes taking place in Pakistan and the immense investment and trade opportunities that are opening up in the country.

Over 3200 heads of states and government, public figures, top business leaders, academics and media leaders will participate in the WEF Annual Meeting 2017.

The theme for the 2017 WEF Annual Meeting is “Responsive and Responsible Leadership”.

The World Economic Forum annual meeting provides an unparalleled platform to discuss wide ranging economic and political issues.

Participants at WEF 2017 will reflect on the key challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, strengthening global collaboration, and revitalizing the global economy.

The prime minister will reflect upon these challenges in his interaction at Davos.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s participation in WEF’s Annual Meeting 2017 would help project Pakistan as a prime destination for business, investment and trade, the statement added.