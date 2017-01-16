PM does not seek any immunity from court in Panama Papers case: Mussadiq

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Dr. Musaddiq Malik and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s lawmaker, Daniyal Aziz Monday said it was a wrong perception that the prime minister had sought any immunity from apex court in Panama Papers case.

Addressing a joint press conference here at PID, Dr. Musaddiq Malik said media was giving a wrong perception that the prime minister had sought immunity from the apex court in Panama Papers case.

He said despite the fact that the name of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not mentioned in Panama Papers, the prime minister had presented

himself and his family members for accountability.

Musaddiq said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s chief Imran Khan had adopted a stance on Sita White in Dr. Sher Afgan Khan Niazi case that he could not be disqualified as it was a matter before he became an MNA.

Contrary to that Imran Khan had adopted a different stance regarding the prime minister.

Daniyal Aziz said Imran Khan was making political point scoring by abusing government officers and state institutions.

Prior to this he had tried to pressurize Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other state institutions by defaming them, he said.

He said that PTI chief had made fund raising across the world and used that amount to destabilize the previous PPP government and current

PML-N government.

All details and evidence of this were available on the website of US Justice Department, he added.

The PML-N lawmaker said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had sought details from the PTI five times regarding foreign fundings but the party leadership failed to do so.

He said PTI could be dissolved and its MNAs could be disqualified for this act under Political Parties Order.

Now Imran Khan had tendered unconditional apology before ECP in a case regarding PTI’s financial accounts, he said, adding that PTI chief had become ‘Maafi Khan’ now.

Daniyal said the Imran had also failed to ensure fair intra party elections, saying the report of Justice Wajihuddin in that regard was also put under carpet.

He said PTI chief should answer that why the KPK Accountability Bureau was made disfunctional.

He said people should be aware of the fact that why the KPK government changed accountability laws, adding that Zahir Shah was dismissed on identifying the fake medicine business of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.

Danyal Aziz to a question said, that PML-N had disclosed the same facts that were also available with the court.

To another query about BBC report, he said that the PML-N had adopted the stance in apex court regarding Panama Papers case that those companies were owned by Qatri family before 2006 and later their ownership was converted to Hussain Nawaz.

The BBC had reported the same facts by giving a new angle, he concluded.