ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting here at the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the Commission of Inquiry where the draft Terms of Reference (ToRs) for the Commission of Inquiry were discussed.

It was decided that the Federal Government will constitute the Commission of Inquiry under Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act 2017, comprising senior officers from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Auditor General’s Office, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others.

The commission will investigate how the debt of the country in last 10 years i.e. from 2008 to 2018 increased by Rs 24,000 billions whereas no mega projects were carried out in the country during this period.