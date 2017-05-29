PM directs timely, transparent execution of development projects

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Monday directed the authorities concerned to adhere to the timelines

of the development projects without compromising the transparency

and quality of the work.

The prime minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting to review progress on development projects, particularly roads and motorways across the country and metro link to New Islamabad International Airport.

Director General FWO and Chairman NHA briefed the prime minister regarding progress on various roads and motorway projects being undertaken across the country.

The prime minister said that roads and motorways would help in boosting the economy of Pakistan by providing access of far-flung areas to urban centers besides generating employment opportunities.

The meeting was attended by DG FWO, Chairman NHA and Mayor of

Islamabad.