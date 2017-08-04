PM directs timely completion of road projects without compromising transparency, quality

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Friday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to ensure the

completion of all road projects within the stipulated timeframe

maintaining utmost transparency and without compromising the quality

of civil works.

He gave these directives in a high level meeting chaired by him

wherein he was briefed by Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Shahid Ashraf Tarar about various road connectivity projects undertaken by the authority.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister Hafiz Abdul

Karim, Minister of State Muhammad Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry and other

senior officials.

The NHA chairman apprised the meeting that at present, 39

highways, motorways, expressways and strategic roads with a total

length of 12,131 kilometers were being operated and maintained by

the NHA which made for 4.6 per cent of total national road network but

it carried 80 per cent of passenger and 65 per cent of freight

traffic in the country.

The prime minister was briefed on important projects including

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Peshawar-Karachi

Motorway that were strategically important in building the 21st

century infrastructure for Pakistan with the ultimate objective to

stimulate economic growth through accelerated regional trade

activity.

It was briefed that one of the most significant aspect of the

CPEC project was construction of a modern infrastructure that would

allow the link between Khunjrab Pass and Gwadar.

This entailed high strategic value, linking Khunjrab to Burhan with a

784 km of Karakoram Highway (KKH), out of which 335 km from Khunjrab to Raikot had already been constructed in a short span of time.

He said remaining from Raikot to Islamabad was divided

into three sub sections such as Raikot-Thakot, Thakot-Havelian and

Havelian-Burhan (Hazara Motorway). The 59-kilometer Hazara Motorway

was expected to complete by the end of 2017 with a cost of Rs34 billion

whereas work on 120-km Havelian-Thakot and 393-km Sukkur-Multan

Motorway had also commenced and expected to complete by 2019.

The NHA chairman said the construction of the Western Route of

the CPEC was among the top priorities of the government due to

enormous economic benefits it entailed.

He said the route was divided in sections including Hakla-

D I Khan (285 km), D I Khan-Mughal Kot (124 Km), Mughal Kot-Zhob (81

Km), Zhob-Quetta (331 Km), Quetta-Sorab (221 Km), Sorab-Hoshab (449

km) and Hoshab-Turbat-Gwadar (193 Km).

Up gradation of Zhob-Quetta (331 km), Quetta-Sorab (221 km) and

Gwadar-Turbat-Hoshab (193 km) and Hoshab-Sorab (449 km) have been duly completed while work on Zhob-Mughalkot and Hakla-D I Khan Expressway (285 km) was in full swing and would be completed by 2018 with a cost of around Rs122 billion.

The NHA chairman informed the meeting that timely construction

of 1158-km Peshawar-Karachi Motorway was another priority project.

Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (136 km) was being built on Build-

Operate-Transfer basis and would be completed this year whereas

Multan-Lahore Motorway (230 km) would be completed with a cost of

Rs149 billion.

He apprised the meeting that during the last two years, the

NHA completed 12 mega road projects including 58-km Multan-Khanewal

Motorway costing Rs14 billion, 150-km Qila Saifullah-Zhob (8.3

billion), 68-km Sukkur-Jacababaad (Rs 8.5 billion), 58-km

Faisalabad-Gojra Motorway (Rs 10.3 billion), 384-km Raikot-Khunjrab

($ 490 million), 64-km WaighumRud-Khjuri (Rs 13 billion), 7.6-km

Peshawar Northern Bypass (Package-I) (Rs 22 billion), 41.5-km

Babusar Top-Chilas Section (Rs 16 billion), Khushal Garh

Bridge/Access Roads (Rs 12 billion),

Earthquake Memorial Bridge, Muzaffarabad (Rs15 billion), 193-

km Gwadar-Turbat-Hoshab (Rs 13 billion) and 449-km Sorab-Hoshab

Highway (Rs 22 billion).

The prime minister was briefed that in order to reduce

financial burden on national exchequer, the NHA was endeavoring to

attract the private sector in its construction schemes.

He said three major projects worth Rs144 billion were awarded on BOT

(Built-Operate-Maintenance) basis during the last two years

including modernization of Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) and

Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9).

Earnings of NHA from these projects were expected to pass well over

Rs350 billion, he added.

Tarar said the efforts had also been made to enhance revenue

by incorporating new technology and ensuring greater transparency.

This had resulted into a steady increase in the annual revenue to

the tone of Rs23 billion.

He said greater transparency had resulted into colossal

savings to the national exchequer.

It was highlighted that in just two years, over Rs58 billion

were saved in 64 different projects. This was apart from over Rs180

billion that were saved through technical clarification meetings

with the contractors on Sukkur-Multan, Thakot-Havelian and Lahore-

Multan Motorway.

Similar savings had resulted in maintenance related

projects as well, he added.