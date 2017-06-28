PM directs precautionary measures in pre-monsoon spell

ISLAMABAD, June 28 (A APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and all provincial governments to take immediate precautionary measures in view of the ongoing pre-monsoon spell.

The prime minister said that adequate emergency preparedness measures should be ensured throughout the country so as to contain any potential damage to the minimum.

He also directed to keep the residents of vulnerable areas

informed regarding emergency procedures and ensure timely evacuations, wherever needed,

PM office media wing said in a press release.