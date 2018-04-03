PM directs Power Division to ensure no power interruption during Sehr, Iftar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday directed the Power Division to ensure that all units of the existing power plants remain online and there was no power interruption during Sehr and Iftar timings in Ramzan.

The prime minister sated this while chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) here at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari, Adviser on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail, Special Assistant to the PM Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, and senior officials of ministries and departments concerned were present during the meeting.

The meeting discussed issues related to the energy sector. It reviewed load management plan for the coming months, especially during the month of Ramzan.

Discussing reform agenda in the power sector, the CCoE emphasized upon the need for early completion of need-assessment for procuring quality human resource and streamlining of the recruitment process in the Ministry of Energy so as to ensure timely recruitment of the required human resource.

The CCoE directed distribution companies (DISCOs) to take effective measures in order to reduce line losses and improve recoveries of the power dues.