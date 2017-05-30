PM directs PN Zulfiquar to deliver relief assistance to flood-hit Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has directed Pakistan Navy ship Zulfiquar to deliver relief assistance to the flood-hit Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has recently experienced most severe floods since 2003 in 14 districts causing loss of 180 precious lives with 110 missing and more than 547,000 persons displaced, a Foreign Office statement issued here on Tuesday said.

The Sri Lankan Government has called for relief and rescue assistance.

In view of the heavy losses to human lives and properties, the prime minister directed PN Zulfiquar to immediately reach Colombo with relief assistance and assist in rescue mission. PN Zulfiquar arrived at Colombo port on Tuesday afternoon.

Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan Dr Sarfraz Ahmed

Khan Sipra handed over the relief goods to the Minister for

Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, Hon Ravi Karunanayake, at

the Colombo Port.

The Sri Lankan foreign minister expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for providing timely and valued assistance.

The minister emphasized that Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoyed excellent relations. It had been a tradition that both nations came to assist each other in times of adversity, he added.

The acting high commissioner reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support to Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Naval Ship Zulfiquar has brought in dry rations, medicines, de-flooding pumps and other relief items.

Additionally, the ship has the capability to assist in search

and rescue facilities through its helicopter, rescue boats,

medical team and expert divers.