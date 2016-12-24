ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Saturday directed Ministry of Water & Power to ensure no loadshedding on Christmas.
A statement from the PM House said the Prime Minister directed the Ministry to ensure that there was zero load shedding across the country from tonight till tomorrow, in view of the Christmas celebrations.
PM directs no loadshedding on Christmas
