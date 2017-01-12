PM directs NHA to ensure transparency in road projects

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday directed National Highway Authority (NHA) to ensure transparency and quality of work in execution of infrastructure projects.

“All roads must be built on international standards and complete transparency must be ensured in the award of contracts,” the prime minister said in a meeting with Chairman NHA Shahid Ashraf Tarar here at the PM House.

He observed that completion of road networks would greatly enhance internal and regional connectivity, which would immensely enhance trade and business activities in the country.

“These projects are offering thousands of jobs to the people and completion of these projects will open new doors of socio economic prosperity for our people,” he said.

The prime minister reviewed progress made on various motorways and roads projects being executed by the NHA.

The chairman briefed the prime minister that 3047 km of road projects with a cost Rs 1140.74 billion were presently under construction across the country, which included Rs 150 billion of private sector investment.

These projects include Havelian Thakot, Hazara Motorway, Hakla D.I Khan, Sialkot Multan, Lahore Multan, Gojra Shorkot, Sukkur Multan, Karachi Hyderabad and Hyderabad Sukkur motorways.

The prime minister was informed that the NHA was carrying out speedy construction work in accordance with international standards.