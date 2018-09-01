LAHORE, Sep 1 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday took notice of a protest demonstration at Zaman Park here against National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for facing difficulties in getting the identity cards.
The prime minister directed the NADRA chairman to meet with the affected people and take measures to resolve their issues.
PM directs NADRA chief to resolve protestors’ issues
