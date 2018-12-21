PM directs ministries, provincial governments to make strategy to ensure full implementation of steps taken for special persons

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed all ministries, divisions and provincial governments to make strategy and recommendations to ensure full implementation of various steps taken by the government for the special persons.

All the relevant ministries, divisions and the provincial governments have been directed to forward their final recommendations and a detailed strategy in that regard, in the next four weeks, to the Prime Minister Office through the establishment division, a press release issued by the PM Office here said.