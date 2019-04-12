ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed that implementation of laws to protect domestic workers’ rights was responsibility of the government and society.

“Protecting the rights of workers in society was not only responsibility of the government but it is also our religious and moral obligation,” he said while chairing a meeting regarding Punjab Labour Policy and steps taken for welfare of workers in that regard.

He said only making laws for protecting the rights of workers’ was insufficient, the real challenge was ensuring its implementation in letter and spirit. He said various steps taken by the government for welfare of common man and down trodden segments of the society was above any kind of political gains.

Appreciating the steps taken by the Punjab government regarding workers, especially domestic workers, the prime minister directed for implementation of laws in that regard.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing about workers’ rights and protection to their self-respect, provision of congenial working environment and formulation of various laws for welfare of workers by the Punjab government.

The laws included Punjab Occupation Safety &Health Act 2019, Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019, Punjab Minimum Wages Act 2018, Punjab Home based Workers Act 2018, Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Act 2019 and Companies Profit(Workers’ Participation) Act 2019.

The prime minister was informed about progress on implementation of those laws.The meeting was told that the provincial government had taken various steps for the welfare of workers i.e transparency in allotment in labour colonies and steps taken in that regard.

The prime minister was informed about distribution of welfare grants and proposed suggestions about increasing the minimum wages of workers. The prime minister was also told that the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution had made an online registration system for ease of doing business.

He was apprised that an health insurance scheme for registered retired workers was also under consideration while an health management information system was also being introduced in phases in hospitals of Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions.

The prime minister informed told that under the Royalty Scheme for workers in Punjab, a proposal for making special cards was under consideration under which registered workers would be given concession at the Utility Stores and Pakistan Railways.