PM directs for resolving sugar industry issues

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi on Thursday directed Ministry of Commerce to work with the

Sugar Advisory Board to come up with short and long term proposals for resolving the issues and problems faced by the sugar industry.

The Prime Minister stated this while chairing a meeting wherein

he was briefed on the matters pertaining to country’s sugar industry.

The meeting was briefed on the growth of sugar industry

in Pakistan, government’s role in the development of the

industry, issues concerning the sugar industry and support of the

industry from the government.

Office bearers of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association apprised

the Prime Minister that total sugar production per million

tons had witnessed 125 per cent increase in 2016-17 as compared

to 2009-10, while the increase in sugarcane area per hectares over

the same period was 29 percent.

According to Pakistan Sugar Mills Association, the economic impact of

this growth was an increase in farmer revenues from roughly Rs 95 billion

to roughly Rs 325 billion annually.

The Prime Minister was further apprised that

sugarcane had consistently been a viable crop for farmers.

The provincial governments had made tireless efforts in that

regard by providing the minimum support price of sugarcane and

making payments to growers in a timely manner.

Subsidies to growers in the form of fertilizers and other

inputs under “Prime Minister’s Kissan Package” had increased per

acre yield tremendously.

In addition, the hard work by the sugar industry, farmers

and government research institutes had led to propagation

of superior varieties and better farm practices.

The challenges faced by the sugar industry relating to

permissions for export were also discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Commerce

Muhammad Pervez Malik, Minister for National Food Security Sikandar Hayat Bosan and office Bearers of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association. Senior government officials were also present in the meeting.