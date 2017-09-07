PM directs for resolving sugar industry issues

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi on Thursday directed Ministry of Commerce to work with the
Sugar Advisory Board to come up with short and long term proposals for resolving the issues and problems faced by the sugar industry.
The Prime Minister stated this while chairing a meeting wherein
he was briefed on the matters pertaining to country’s sugar industry.
The meeting was briefed on the growth of sugar industry
in Pakistan, government’s role in the development of the
industry, issues concerning the sugar industry and support of the
industry from the government.
Office bearers of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association apprised
the Prime Minister that total sugar production per million
tons had witnessed 125 per cent increase in 2016-17 as compared
to 2009-10, while the increase in sugarcane area per hectares over
the same period was 29 percent.
According to Pakistan Sugar Mills Association, the economic impact of
this growth was an increase in farmer revenues from roughly Rs 95 billion
to roughly Rs 325 billion annually.
The Prime Minister was further apprised that
sugarcane had consistently been a viable crop for farmers.
The provincial governments had made tireless efforts in that
regard by providing the minimum support price of sugarcane and
making payments to growers in a timely manner.
Subsidies to growers in the form of fertilizers and other
inputs under “Prime Minister’s Kissan Package” had increased per
acre yield tremendously.
In addition, the hard work by the sugar industry, farmers
and government research institutes had led to propagation
of superior varieties and better farm practices.
The challenges faced by the sugar industry relating to
permissions for export were also discussed during the meeting.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Commerce
Muhammad Pervez Malik, Minister for National Food Security Sikandar Hayat Bosan and office Bearers of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association. Senior government officials were also present in the meeting.
PM directs for resolving sugar industry issues
ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan