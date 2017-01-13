PM directs for continuation of subsidy on fertilizers

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday directed for continuation of the provision of subsidy on fertilizers to benefit farmers.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our economy and farmers must be facilitated to achieve bumper crops for accelerated GDP growth,” the Prime Minister said, according to a press release issued by the PM’s Media Office here.

It may be pertinent to mention here that an amount of Rs. 28 billion was allocated for subsidy on fertilizers which was shared equally by the provincial and federal governments.

Upon consumption of the entire Rs. 28 billion, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Finance Division had withdrawn further subsidies on fertilizer.

However, the Prime Minister has directed that subsidy on fertilizers should be continued for benefit of the farming community and achieving the targets of major crops.