PM directs for arrangements to keep Torkhum Border open round clock

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday tasked the relevant government stakeholders to make necessary arrangements, within the next six months, for the Torkhum Border to work round the clock.

On his twitter account, the prime minister said “I have tasked the relevant govt stakeholders to make necessary arrangements for the Torkhum border to work round the clock within next 6 months.”“This step will be instrumental in boosting bilateral trade and enhancing people to people contacts between the two brotherly countries,” he posted.

The Torkhum has been the major border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan.