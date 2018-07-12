PM directs foolproof security for candidates, political leadership

PESHAWAR, Jul 12 (APP):Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Thursday directed for providing foolproof

security to candidates, contesting the general election, including the political leadership, to avoid

Peshawar like gory incidents in future.

The prime minister issued the directive during a meeting with Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Governor

Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhmmad Khan here

at the Governor House. Federal Minister for Interior Muhammad Azam Khan was also present on

the occasion.

The prime minister expressed concern over the loss of precious lives in the Peshawar blast.

The meeting focused on law and order situation and security matters, arising after the brutal

attack on the Awami National Party’s election meeting, claiming lives of 22 persons, including

party’s candiadte for PK-78 Barrister Haroon Bilour, and injuring around 60 others.

The prime minister was informed about the security measures taken by the caretaker KP

government for the security of candidates and top political leadership in the wake of the deadly

suicide attack on the ANP rally.

The prime minister expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the attack and

prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He said the entire nation was saddened over the tragic incident of suicide attack and loss

of precious lives during the election and equally shared the grief of bereaved families.

Earlier, the prime minister visited Bilour House and condoled with veteran politician and

ANP leader, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour and former senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour over the death of

their nephew Barrister Haroon Bilour. The Bilour brothers received the prime minister upon

arrival at the Bilour House.

KP Governor Iqbal Zafqar Jhagra, Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwana and KP Chief Minister

Dost Muhammad Khan were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister offered Fateha and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in

eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.