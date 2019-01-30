PM directs FBR to focus on big tax evaders, non-filers

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to focus on tax recovery from the big tax evaders and bring the non-filers into the tax net.

He was chairing a meeting regarding reforms in FBR at Prime Minister Office. Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar, FBR Chairman Jahanzaib Khan and other high officials attended the meeting, a press release said.

The FBR chairman briefed the prime minister about the progress on the steps taken to detect offshore assets of Pakistani citizens and the recovery of taxes under the country’s laws.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said the ongoing reforms in the FBR was a part of reforms agenda of the government.