PM directs early completion of power projects to end load-shedding

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
Monday said directed the authorities concerned to ensure early
completion of ongoing power projects without compromising on
efficiency and quality of work.
“No laxity would be tolerated with regard to timelines for
completion of ongoing projects,” he said while chairing a meeting of
the Cabinet Committee on Energy here.
He also directed for enhancing coordination among different
government organizations to facilitate end consumers.
Secretary Water and Power Yousuf Nasim Khokhar briefed the
meeting on the surge in power demand due to early rise in
temperature this season and dip in water level in the reservoirs.
The prime minister emphasized that it was the highest priority
of the government to completely eliminate load-shedding in the
shortest possible time.
He said the government had steadfastly worked in the last
three years to achieve the cherished goal post and all the base
work for achieving this target had been completed.
“With more than 8,000 megawatt of new generation scheduled to
come into the national grid before June 2018, we are well on course
for a load-shedding free Pakistan,” he added.
The government, the prime minister said, was not only focusing
on the prevailing energy shortfalls in Pakistan, but was determined
to provide for the growing future energy requirements of the country.
The meeting was also briefed about the existing power demand
and supply situation, load management plan and timelines for various
ongoing power projects.
It was informed that a total of 5,710 megawatt would be added
to the system by the end of 2017. The issues of circular debt,
recoveries and line losses were also discussed.
The Secretary Petroleum and Natural Resources briefed the meeting
on fuel and gas supply to the power sector and the provision of new
gas connections to domestic, industrial and commercial users.
The Cabinet Committee on Energy approved new Re-gasified
Liquid Natural Gas (RLNG) based gas connections for domestic,
industrial and commercial consumers.
The recommendation of the Cabinet Committee on Energy shall be
placed before next meeting of the federal cabinet for ratification.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Muhammad
Ishaq Dar, Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif,
Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif and other senior government officials.
PM directs early completion of power projects to end load-shedding
