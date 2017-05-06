PM directs early completion of New Islamabad Airport with no compromise on work quality

ISLAMABAD, May 6, (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Saturday directed the Civil Aviation Authority to ensure
early completion of the New Islamabad International Airport
without compromising quality of the work.
The prime minister visited the state-of-the-art under-
construction building of the airport wherein he was briefed
about the work progress on the project and features of the
facility.
Director General Civil Aviation Authority Air Marshal
(Retd) Asim Suleiman received the prime minister along with
other officials of the Authority.
The prime minister was accompanied by his Advisor on
Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan and Chairman National
Highway Authority Shahid Ashraf Tarar.
The prime minister visited various sections of the
building including passengers’ terminal, different counters,
gang-ways and other sections.
Almost 95 percent work on the project has been completed
and the facility is likely to start operations by July this
year.
The prime minister earlier broke ground for a project to
extend Metro bus facility from Peshawar Mor to new Airport to
facilitate the passengers to and from the facility besides
providing a modern and comfortable transport to the nearby
population.
The airport would also be linked with the M-1 and M-2
motorways as well as the GT Road.
The facility features 15 modern docking stations besides
vast and modern parking system for the passengers.
The traffic control system of international standard is
also being installed at the airport that would also ease air
traffic movement even during foggy weather.
The authorities concerned are making arrangements to
cope with the water needs of the airport.