PM directs completion of road projects on time

ISLAMABAD, March 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Thursday said road network and transportation projects were vital to economic growth and directed their completion on time without compromising on the quality of work.

“Road projects will connect far flung areas to urban centers thereby

improving socio-economic conditions of the people”, added the PM.

The Prime Minister was chairing a meeting, to review the progress on

various road network and transportation projects here at the PM House.

Director General Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal and Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Shahid Ashraf Tarar briefed the participants regarding progress on various ongoing and planned road and highway projects.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Shiekh Ansar Aziz briefed the meeting on progress of Metro Bus access link from Peshawar Mor Islamabad to New Islamabad Airport.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Water & Power Khawaja

Muhammad Asif and senior officials.