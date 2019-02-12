PM directs CDA to formulate rules, regulations for high-rise buildings construction in Capital

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to formulate rules and regulations for construction of high-rise buildings in the Federal Capital

and to convert the present buildings into high-rise edifices.

The Prime Minister stated this while chairing a meeting about allowing high-rise buildings in the Federal Capital. The meeting was attended by Special Assistants to the PM, Ali Nawaz Awan, Naeem ul Haq, Secretary Civil Aviation Shah Rukh Nusrat, Chairman CDA, Aamir Ahmed Ali and other officials.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the present rules and regulations about construction of high-rise buildings in the Federal Capital.

The Prime Minister said keeping in view increase in population in the capital, green areas must be protected while fulfilling the economic and residential requirements of the people.

He said that by providing opportunities to the overseas Pakistan, particularly in the real estate business, and promoting economic activities it was essential to amend required rules and regulations to provide facility for construction of high-rise buildings in the Federal Capital.

The Prime Minister also directed the CDA to formulate future policy about constructing high-rise buildings at the areas of slums.

The meeting decided that the Aviation Division and CDA in the next ten days would identify those areas where high-rise building would not be allowed, however, the numbers of such areas should be minimum.

The Prime Minister directed the CDA to present a policy, in next week, making the process of accepting design of the buildings more easy and prompt and ensuring automation of the system with minimum human interference.

The Capital Development Authority was directed to review the policy about high-rise buildings in the next ten days.