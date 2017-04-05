PM desires to see Karachi back to ‘city of lights’, says Governor Sindh

By Zahid Hameedi
KARACHI, April 5 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has
vowed to promote an investor-friendly climate in Karachi in
fulfillment of a desire by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who wants
to see the country’s biggest city returning to its old image of
‘the city of lights’ and the hub of commercial activity.
In an interview with APP the other day, the Governor outlined
his vision to transform the violence-prone city and once again make
it attractive for foreign and domestic investment.
“The Prime Minister has a desire to transform Karachi back to
‘the city of lights’ and conducive to investments,” the Governor
said, citing PM directives, and added he would make all possible
efforts to make the city an attractive destination for business
activity.
Although, maintenance of law and order in provinces is the
responsibility of the respective provincial governments, the
Governor stated that he would coordinate with the Chief Minister
and the Director Rangers to achieve this goal.
Responding to a question, the Governor stated that safety and
security of common people is among the top priority of the Prime
Minister, and his government is taking all measures to ensure that
people enjoy all the basic amenities at their doorsteps without
any discrimination.
The Governor said that since taking over in 2013, Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif has focused his efforts to root out terrorism from the
length and breadth of the country and is pursuing an ambitious agenda
to eliminate poverty and economic deprivation for the common people. “Economic prosperity will immensely contribute to achieving the goals
of peace and development in the country,” he added.
To a question, Governor Zubair said that as a result of determined
efforts by the Prime Minister to curb heinous crimes such as kidnapping
for ransom, target killings and other terrorist activities have dropped
to their lowest level as compared to what the government inherited in
2013.
He complimented DG Rangers and IG Police Sindh for their efforts
to restore and maintain law and order and said that he will provide
all possible help and support to eliminate crimes in the city and
return its past glory.
Responding to a question, the Governor agreed that reduction in
street crimes in Karachi has not achieved the desired level owing to
the fact that police force lack in numbers to monitor the country’s
most populous city, which is home to diverse communities.
“Karachi has the largest concentration of Afghan population in
the world; there are people from all kinds of communities including
Mohajirs, Baluch, Bengali, Punjabi etc,” he said and added that
Karachi police force is half the Lahore police force which has
less population than Karachi.
He said that a large number of security forces are detailed
with ministers, advisers, MPAs and other political party leaders,
leaving it less policemen to deal with law and order and control
petty street crimes.
The Governor, who was overseeing the Privatization Commission
before being appointed in the Sindh province, said that Pakistan
of today is different from what it was in 2013. “It has now been
transformed into a new era of hope that promised economic development
and prosperity for all.”
He cited country’s record foreign exchange reserves and a
bullish stock market as evidence of heightened economic activity.
He said that KSE has set new records and is among the world’s
best performing stock markets in recent years.
The Governor stated that as a result of prudent government
policies and fiscal reforms, the country’s economic growth which
remained stagnant for years, is now back on an upward trajectory
and has been duly acknowledged by international donors, including
the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has given special
attention to Karachi, which is the country’s economic hub.
The Governor was confident that the vision of the Prime Minister
will make Karachi once again the ‘the city of lights’, where people
lived in peace and prosperity.
He expressed the optimism that the law and order will further
improve and goal of peace in the city will be realized soon.
Governor Zubair thanked the Prime Minister for reposing
confidence in him and giving him the opportunity to serve the
people of Sindh.