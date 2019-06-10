ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that austerity oriented steps should commence from the high authorities, so that precedents could be set for the general public.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting in which he was apprised of the basic features of the upcoming fiscal budget 2019-20 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The prime minister advised that in view of the financial situation, maximum austerity measures should be adopted, the PM Office Media Wing in a press release said. However, he said, such a drive should not affect the development phase in the merged erstwhile tribal areas of the

province.