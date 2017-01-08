PM declares year-2017 as Zarb-e-Qalam: Irfan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on

National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui Sunday

said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had declared the

year-2017 as a year of Zarb-e-Qalam to highlight soft image

of the country.

Talking to PTV, he said immense steps had been taken on the

directives of the Prime Minister to promote literary

activities in the country.

On his request, he said, the Prime Minister had increased

endowment fund for welfare of literary people from Rs 300 million

to Rs 500 million.

Irfan Siddiqui said institutions including Pakistan Academy

of Letters, National Book Foundation (NBF), Quaid-i-Azam

and Allama Iqbal academies, Urdu Science Board and Urdu Dictionary

Board would get benefits for endowment fund, adding this fund

would be helpful to promote artistic, educational and literary

activities.

He said the government had enhanced ratio of scholarships

for literary people from Rs 500 to 1,000 while the monthly stipend

from Rs. 10,000 to 13,000.