PM declares year-2017 as Zarb-e-Qalam: Irfan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on
National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui Sunday
said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had declared the
year-2017 as a year of Zarb-e-Qalam to highlight soft image
of the country.
Talking to PTV, he said immense steps had been taken on the
directives of the Prime Minister to promote literary
activities in the country.
On his request, he said, the Prime Minister had increased
endowment fund for welfare of literary people from Rs 300 million
to Rs 500 million.
Irfan Siddiqui said institutions including Pakistan Academy
of Letters, National Book Foundation (NBF), Quaid-i-Azam
and Allama Iqbal academies, Urdu Science Board and Urdu Dictionary
Board would get benefits for endowment fund, adding this fund
would be helpful to promote artistic, educational and literary
activities.
He said the government had enhanced ratio of scholarships
for literary people from Rs 500 to 1,000 while the monthly stipend
from Rs. 10,000 to 13,000.
