PM decision to appear before JIT reflects his acumen: Zeeshan Naqvi

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP): Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeeshan

Naqvi on Thursday said that decision of Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif to appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT)

reflected his prudence and acumen.

Talking to APP here he said that he had made history by

becoming the first sitting prime minister of the country to

appear before such a panel, because he believed in rule of law

and supremacy of the constitution.

He said the prime minister had also set a high

moral standard by appearing before the JIT and his respect had

increased a lot after this prudent decision.