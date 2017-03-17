PM convenes PML-N’s parliamentary party meeting on March 20

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as party

chairman on Friday convened the meeting of the parliamentary party of Pakistan Muslim League-N on March 20.

According to Dr Asif Kirmani, Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Political Affairs, the meeting will discuss political situation in the country.

Also, the members will be taken into confidence on different party issues,he said, according to a press release.