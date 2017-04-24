ISLAMABAD , Apr 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday congratulated cricketer Younas Khan on attaining the 10,000 runs milestone in his test career making him the first in Pakistan’s cricket history and the 13th world player.
The Prime Minister said the nation was proud of this achievement.
He termed it a testament to the talent and hard work of Pakistani
cricketers.
PM congratulates Younas Khan on achieving milestone of 10,000 test runs
