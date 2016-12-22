PM congratulates PML-N workers for LB success

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday congratulated the PML-N party workers, office bearers and voters for securing an overwhelming majority win in the Local Bodies elections, across Punjab.

While appreciating the hard work of the party workers, the prime minister said the people had shown great trust and confidence in the developmental policies of the PML-N.

He said the elected representatives of the Local Bodies had greater responsibilities and duties to perform by serving the people.

He said the elected mayors and chairmen of Local Bodies would better solve the problems of the people at the grassroots level.

“No democracy in the world can deliver without having an efficient and functional Local Bodies systems,” he said and added “by the grace of Almighty Allah, our visionary policies for a better and stronger Pakistan have broad based acceptance among the people who have voted for us.”

The prime minister expressed the confidence that the elected representatives would serve the people by rising above political affiliation and divide.