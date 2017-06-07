PM congratulates newly elected French president

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif on Wednesday phoned French President Emmanuel Jean
Michael Frederic Macron and congratulated him on his election
as President of the French Republic.
The Prime Minister, on behalf of the government and
people of Pakistan, and on his own behalf, extended sincere
felicitations to Emmanuel Jean-Michael Frederic Macron on
his historic win in the elections and assumption of office as
the President of the French Republic.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif re-affirmed his commitment
to further strengthening of the friendly ties between the two
countries and expressed confidence that the bilateral
relations between the two nations would continue to flourish
under the dynamic leadership of new French President.
The French President appreciated the Government of
Pakistan for ratification of Paris Agreement on Climate
Change.
The Prime Minister invited the French President to visit
Pakistan.
The Prime Minister also condoled with the French President
over the recent terrorist attacks and assured that Pakistan
stood together with France and Europe in eliminating this
menace.
