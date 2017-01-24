PM congratulates nation on first flight test of SSM Ababeel

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz has congratulated the nation and Pakistan military forces on first flight test of SSM ABABEEL that has a range of 2200 km.
The prime minister has appreciated the hard work put in by engineers of the Pakistan Military and commended their efforts for development of indigenous technology, a press release of the PM House issued here Tuesday said.
