PM congratulates Chinese counterpart on his re-election

BEIJING, March 19 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has congratulated Li Keqiang on his re-election as the Premier of the State Council of People’s Republic of China.

The Prime Minister said that Premier Li Keqiang’s re-election was a manifestation of the confidence reposed by the Chinese people in his leadership abilities, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Embassy here on Monday.

The Prime Minister also noted that Pakistan-China relationship enjoyed full support across all segments of the Pakistani society.

He underscored that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) being the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) served as a window of opportunity for the prosperity of two nations, and for regional and trans-regional connectivity, economic integration and development.