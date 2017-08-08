PM confident about achieving PML-N govt’s development targets

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Tuesday expressed his confidence that the Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N) government would achieve the mega development

targets as conceived by former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said the PML-N leadership had shown the resilience despite

all odds and continued the democratic system in the face of

conspiracies.

The prime minister was responding to different queries during

Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk” hosted by Hamid Mir.

Prime Minister Abbasi said conspiracies were hatched to derail

the system. Any issue which caused harm to a democratically elected

government could be construed as conspiracy. Intrigues were made by

those elements, who did not want Pakistan to march on the path of

progress, he explained.

He said Nawaz Sharif had always delivered and compared the

previous regimes with the development projects launched by the

present PML-N government.

Nawas Sharif had left his office but his policies continued,

he said questioning the capacity of former regimes to achieve a

single development target.

The prime minister said when juxtaposed with previous regimes,

there was a long list of PML-N government’s achievements.

To another question, he said upon the directives of Nawaz Sharif,

they restored the prestige of politicians and parliament.

In recent times, he said, being in politics had become an abuse,

but the people knew it very well who had started that kind of culture. Politicians had been the public punching bags for their politics.

He said the political scene of the country also proved that

the people did not like politics of accusations and use of gutter

language. “No one will deny that there should be no decency in the politics.”

He stressed upon preparation of a new charter of democracy,

including subjects like ethics and economy etc., and said that all

political parties should be included in that sort of charter. There

was a need to bring all the political parties on one platform.

Spelling out objective of such contract, the prime minister

said there should be continuity in policies by the subsequent

governments.

The prime minister dropped the hint that his government would

take initiative in that regard by contacting all the political

parties and politicians of all hues.

About Article 63 (f) of the Constitution, he said that it

could be scrapped if all the parties desired so as the article

carried ambiguities.

The prime minister to a query justified size of his cabinet,

saying the constitutional limitation for cabinet members was 49.

There were about 43 divisions and each required a minister

for its smooth functioning, he said and stressed that for running

the government affairs in a better manner, sometimes enhanced

numbers of minister were required.

Rejecting a general perception about huge expenditures

incurred on the cabinet members, the prime minister said less than

0.3 million rupees per year was the total expenditure of a minister,

who had to take decisions for billions of rupees in the public

interest.

He said the issue was about the responsibility and ministers

were picked up on the basis of their knowledge and capacities so

that at the end, they could deliver.

To another question, the prime minister said it was the

strength of the democratic system that after July 28, within

four days, new cabinet took oath.

He said the continuity in the democratic system was its

strength. Now, there was no place for turncoats as they always

created hurdles in the system, he said in reply to a question about

the past norm of changing party affiliations.

The prime minister said he would remain in the office as long

as the parliamentary party desired so. The decision taken by the

party members was adopted unanimously by all members of the

parliament by voting for him.

Praising Nawaz Sharif’s acumen who managed the foreign affairs

ministry by himself, the prime minister said that he had not seen

such adroitness in any other world leader.

He also expressed his confidence that Minister for Foreign

Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif would also become the most successful

foreign minister of the country.

“We have to improve relations with all the countries in the

region and with neighbours,” he said, adding Pakistan strengthened

its ties with China whereas its ties with Russia had witnessed new

openings. The ties with the United States required further

improvement.

About relations with India, the prime minister said that

better ties with India were significant for resolving the issue

of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Dismissing allegations over liquefied natural gas (LNG)

import, the prime minister said the previous regimes could not

introduce the fuel. The PML-N government, however, started the

process as there was no solution to energy crises in the country.

He said Qatar was the largest LNG producer and Pakistan

imported it under the long term agreement with 2.75 million

tons yearly on the lowest rate which was acknowledged by the

world.

The prime minister said that he had also responded to

the allegations levelled by certain politicians and even wrote to

the National Accountability Bureau as minister to offer all

kinds of help in its probe.

He said after entering into politics, his family assets had

shrunk.

Justifying his decision not to retain the PM House, the prime

minister in lighter vein said that he wanted to rest in his home

after his daily hectic schedule.

To another question, he said Nawaz Sharif was their leader and

the ministers accompanying him during his home-going procession

should not be seen as creating impediments in the functioning of the

ministries.

He said it was not a protest march. Nawaz Sharif was going to

his home town and it was a decision of the party leadership to

accord him warm welcome along the GT Road.

The prime minister said the security issues would be managed

by the authorities concerned.

He said the general election would be held in 2018 in which

the PML-N would emerge victorious.

Prime Minister Abbasi while appreciating contributions

of Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai for promotion of education

in the world, said she was an icon of Pakistan.

He said though education had not been a federal subject

after the 18th Amendment, but a federal education ministry

still existed to give guidelines for quality education in

the country.

He said no nation or country could attain development

without quality education.

To a question, he reiterated his commitment that there

would be no loadshedding in the country after November 2017.

About increase in the duration of loadshedding in recent

days, the prime minister said it was done due to development

of some problems in one or two power plants.

The prime minister expressed the hope that sufficient

power generation had been added and loadshedding would be a

thing of the past very soon.

About trial of former dictator Pervaiz Musharraf, he

said implementing the court’s orders was the government’s

responsibility.

The Supreme Court ordered de-seating of a

sitting prime minister, the government immediately implemented

the verdict, he added.

“All are equal before the law, if there is an order of

the court against Musharraf that will be implemented,” he said.

“It is responsibility of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal to

implement the court order.”

The prime minister said there should be no license of

automatic weapons with private people, adding, there was no country

in the world where automatic weapons were licensed.

He would take the parliament and the cabinet into confidence

about the issue, he added.

To another question, the prime minister while recalling

his almost two years in prison after the 1999 coup, said

though it was a challenge but it proved blessing in disguise

for him.

He said the former prime minister spent his jail time

with dignity.

Prime Minister Abbasi said the then dictator was seeking

an excuse for his takeover and that was why an hypothesis was

drawn that “I [Khaqan Abbasi] was giving directions to the

pilot of the hijacked aircraft.”

He said a seven-page FIR of the hijacking drama, written

in English language, was rejected by the then Judge Rehmat

Hussain Jaffery, who in his order had stated that the case had

no reality and it was based on mere hearsay.

He said Rehmat Hussain Jaffery did not bow to any

pressure to award death sentence to former premier Nawaz

Sharif.

Six persons were acquitted in the case while Nawaz

Sharif was awarded life-term imprisonment, he added.

Abbasi said he was also pressurized to give a statement

that he received a phone call from the prime minister (Nawaz

Sharif) not to allow landing of the plane, but “I told them

that we are political people and do not leave anyone in

trying times.”

He said those who had prosecuted them at that time were

standing nowhere.