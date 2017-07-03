PM condoles Mushahid over his father’s death

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Monday visited the residence of Mushahid Hussain Sayed and offered

condolences over the death of his father.

The prime minister prayed for the departed soul by offering

fateha, PM office media wing said in a press release.

Lauding efforts of late Amjad Hussain Sayed during the

Independence Movement, the prime minister said his services for the

motherland would be always remembered.