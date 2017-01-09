PM condoles death of Iran’s ex-President Rafsanjani

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday expressed deep grief over the death of former President of Iran Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, who breathed his last yesterday in Tehran.

The Prime Minister said Rafsanjani was an influential figure not only in Iran but also a symbol of reconciliatory peace efforts at the international level.

Terming Rafsanjani a “rational pragmatist”, the Prime Minister stated that his reform agenda for Iran also provided much needed guidance for the unity of the Muslim world.

Nawaz Sharif prayed for the departed soul and conveyed condolences on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan to the brotherly people of Iran.