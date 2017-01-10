PM condoles death of Iran’s ex-President Rafsanjani

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep grief over demise of former President of Iran, Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani who breathed his last in Tehran.

While condoling the demise of Rafsanjani, the prime minister said that Rafsanjani was an influential figure not only in Iran but also a symbol of reconciliatory peace efforts at the international level.

“A rational pragmatist”, the prime minister stated that his reform agenda for his country also provided much needed guidance for the unity of the Muslim world.

The prime minister prayed for the departed soul and conveyed condolences on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan to the brotherly people of Iran.