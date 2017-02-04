PM condoles death of Bano Qudsia

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Saturday expressed deep condolences on the sad demise of prominent

Urdu writer Bano Qudsia.

The Prime Minister said Bano Qudsia was an asset of Pakistan

and she had innumerable services in the field of Urdu literature.

Her demise has left a huge space in the literary field and her

writings would be remembered for generations to come, he added.

The Prime Minister prayed for blessing of the departed soul

and grant of patience to the bereaved family, said a press release of the PM office media wing.