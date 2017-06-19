PM condemns terrorist attack on navy personnel; grieved over loss of lives

ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Pakistan

Navy personnel near Jiwani on Monday.

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of

precious lives during the attack and prayed for swift recovery

of those injured.

“These cowardly attacks cannot shatter our resolve

against terrorism and extremism; peace in the province (Balochistan)

has been ensured after countless sacrifices of our valiant

security personnel,” the prime minister said.

“We will not allow the enemy to hinder the unprecedented

progress and development underway in Balochistan,” he added.

The prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the

martyred souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families

to bear the loss.