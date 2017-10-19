PM condemns terrorist attack on Afghan security personnel in Kandahar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday strongly condemned terrorist attack on Afghan security personnel in
Kandahar and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in it.
The prime minister said that Pakistan had been a victim of terrorism itself and “we condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever it was perpetrated.
