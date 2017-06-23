PM condemns terror incident in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday strongly condemned an act of terrorism in Quetta that resulted in loss of innocent lives and injured several others.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities at federal and provincial

levels to hunt down the perpetrators of this heinous act and bring them to justice.

He also asked the provincial government to provide best medical

treatment to the injured.

The Prime Minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of

precious lives in the blast and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

“These cowardly attacks are a sign of growing frustration of terrorists

and extremists who have even targeted innocent civilians during the Holy month of Ramazan,” the Prime Minister said.

Nawaz Sharif said such elements deserved no mercy and would meet their

fate soon in view of the unflinching and united resolve of the entire nation against terrorism and extremism.