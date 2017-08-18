PM condemns terror attack in Barcelona

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Friday strongly condemned the attack in Barcelona and
said such acts cannot deter the will of people to fight
terror.
“Spain and it’s people have a long history of
multiculturalism and defense of freedom,” the Prime Minister
said in a message and added the people of Spain cannot be
scared.
He said the terrorists “seek to change people’s ways
through fear and terror, underestimate the resilience of good
people and the fundamental decency of the men and women they
attack.”
The Prime Minister said that “as long as the terrorists
underestimate the spirit of the societies they seek to
undermine, they will lose.”
