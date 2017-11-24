PM condemns Peshawar blast

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday strongly condemned the suicide blast in Peshawar in which Additional Inspector General Police Ashraf Noor got martyred, while five constables sustained serious injuries.

The Prime Minister paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the police personnel who were fighting terrorism and said “such dastardly acts of militants cannot deter our law-enforcement agencies and the nation in taking the fight to its logical conclusion.”

“Our resolve to eradicate the menace of terrorism cannot be shaken,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

The Prime Minister also prayed for swift recovery of the injured.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police Headquarters, Muhammad Ashraf Noor was martyred and five constables injured when a suicide bomber rammed his motorcycle into their vehicle at Hayatabad area Friday morning.