PM condemns North Waziristan blast

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday strongly condemned the bomb blast in North Waziristan that resulted in martyrdom of three FC personnel.

The Prime Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed souls with eternal peace.

A statement from the PM Office said the matchless sacrifices of precious human lives, in the war against terrorism, will always be remembered and were the most important aspect of national history.

“They have sacrificed their most valuable asset of lives for the sake of our homeland. There is is nothing material to match up to their sacrifices. We as a nation will never forget the greatest contributions of our valiant Law Enforcement Agencies in the war against the enemies of our country”, the Prime Minister said.

He said “Pakistan, by the grace of Almighty Allah, has defeated the monster of terrorism by breaking the backbone of terrorists’ network across the country.”

“We have won this war and, God willing, will eliminate the remaining terrorists soon.”

He said this all was possible owing to the valiant, determined and brave forces of Pakistan.

“We as a nation acknowledge their great sacrifices in the line of their duties and would never forget them”, the Prime Minister said.