PM condemns Manchester blast

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday strongly condemned the blast in Manchester, England in which precious lives were lost.

While sympathising with the families of those who lost their loved ones,

the PM said elimination of terrorism requires concerted efforts and any such act targeted towards innocent people was highly condemnable, a statement from PM’s Media Office said.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Government and people of United

Kingdom against all forms of terrorism,” the Prime Minister said.