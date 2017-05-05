PM condemns firing by Afghan police at FC’s census team

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Friday strongly condemned the “grave incident” of firing by Afghan

Border Police, targeting personnel of Frontier Corps, detained for

the security of Population Census team at Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Terming the incident as “most unfortunate”, the Prime Minister

said recurring of such incidents was contrary to Pakistan’s efforts

for achieving peace and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister expressed his profound grief and sorrow over

the loss of precious human lives and injuries caused to the civilian

and personnel of law enforcement agencies.

He said it was the responsibility of Afghan government to

ensure that such incidents were permanently stopped.

He extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies with

the affected families and directed the concerned authorities for

treatment of the injured.