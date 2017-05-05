PM condemns firing by Afghan police at FC’s census team

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
on Friday strongly condemned the “grave incident” of firing by Afghan
Border Police, targeting personnel of Frontier Corps, detained for
the security of Population Census team at Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
Terming the incident as “most unfortunate”, the Prime Minister
said recurring of such incidents was contrary to Pakistan’s efforts
for achieving peace and stability in the region.
The Prime Minister expressed his profound grief and sorrow over
the loss of precious human lives and injuries caused to the civilian
and personnel of law enforcement agencies.
He said it was the responsibility of Afghan government to
ensure that such incidents were permanently stopped.
He extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies with
the affected families and directed the concerned authorities for
treatment of the injured.