PM condemns Chaman terrorist incident

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on
police convoy in Chaman that killed District Police Officer
Chaman and others.
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif expressed deep
grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the
attack.
The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the
departed souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families
to bear this irreparable loss.
He directed for best possible medical treatment for the
injured and prayed for their early recovery.
