PM condemns Chaman terrorist incident

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on

police convoy in Chaman that killed District Police Officer

Chaman and others.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif expressed deep

grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the

attack.

The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the

departed souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families

to bear this irreparable loss.

He directed for best possible medical treatment for the

injured and prayed for their early recovery.