PM condemns blast near Quetta polling station

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir ul Mulk on Wednesday strongly condemned the suicide attack near a polling station in Quetta, killing several persons.
The Prime Minister expressed grief for the families of blast victims.
He directed proper medical facilities to the injured.
