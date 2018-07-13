ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Friday strongly condemned the Bannu blast and expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of innocent people in it.
In a condolence message, he expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.
PM condemns Bannu blast
